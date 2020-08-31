Kemp extends virus restrictions as Ga. gains ground in pandemic fight

The latest of those reports, released Monday, showed Georgia is making “continued week-over-week progress” in fighting the disease. The state now ranks seventh in the nation for the rate of new coronavirus cases; it had the nation’s second-highest rate of new cases last week.

Still, the White House report urged state leaders to impose new restrictions, such as limiting indoor dining capacity, banning gatherings of more than 10 people, and shuttering nightclubs, bars and other indoor venues in the 72 Georgia counties listed in the “red zone” because of a high number of cases.

And it showed Georgia’s rate of new infections remains nearly double the national average and is about three times higher than it was before Memorial Day.

Unlike in previous reports, the White House did not include a recommendation for a statewide mask mandate, something Kemp has resisted. And it urges the state to “ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distance.”

In a letter released Monday by a U.S. House panel, Kemp decried those who would “exploit this pivotal moment for personal gain” and said there was a link between a midsummer uptick in coronavirus cases and a more complacent attitude.

“Summer holidays coupled with televised protests caused many to let their guard down and abandon guidance provided by public health officials,” he wrote in the Aug. 12 letter to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Researchers have found scant evidence that the protests for social justice caused a spike in coronavirus infections, though many public health officials worried it could lead to a surge in new cases.

Kemp’s order continues to clear the way for local mask requirements. More than a dozen governments had adopted those rules over Kemp’s objections, and the governor had gone to court to block them, calling them unnecessary and unenforceable.

But earlier this month he dropped his lawsuit, which also targeted Atlanta’s coronavirus guidelines, and signed an order that allowed face-covering requirements so long as they followed a set of state guidelines. Since then, several additional Georgia cities have enacted mandates.