BreakingNews
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, GSP says
Politics

More members of Georgia’s delegation say Postmaster DeJoy should resign

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during the unveiling of the first of tens of thousands of electric vehicle and charging stations deployed nationally to power the country’s largest electric delivery fleet at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center on Monday, January 22, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during the unveiling of the first of tens of thousands of electric vehicle and charging stations deployed nationally to power the country’s largest electric delivery fleet at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center on Monday, January 22, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 minute ago

WASHINGTON — For weeks, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to explain and address the issues causing delays with mail delivery across the state.

Now, some say it is time for DeJoy to step down.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, was the first to speak out. He told 11 Alive News on Tuesday that DeJoy “should have already taken that resignation and put it on somebody’s desk.”

But he isn’t the only one.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who has sent multiple letters outlining concerns with the United States Postal Service, said he also believes DeJoy should resign.

“I’ve been hearing from Georgians on this issue, and so I’ve been raising the issue,” Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, said. “And we’ll continue to push, but we are past time on the need for change.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, said DeJoy “needs to go. He’s a job and service-delivery killer.”

DeJoy was appointed postmaster general in May 2020 by the postal service’s nine-member board of governors. President Joe Biden has been filling vacancies on the board with allies since he took office in January 2021 in hopes of creating more accountability for the postmaster.

Biden does not have the power to directly fire DeJoy. If DeJoy steps down on his own accord, the board would then be tasked with choosing his replacement.

Several members of Georgia’s delegation declined to call for DeJoy to step down, saying they believe in his abilities and want to give him time to address their concerns. But even they say their patience is wearing thin.

“I’m going to stop short of saying he should resign, but there needs to be changes made,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island.

Congressman Andrew Clyde, a Republican who represents northeast Georgia, said DeJoy deserves some time to work on the problems.

“And if he doesn’t fix it, well then, maybe we’ll go take that step right there” of asking for his resignation, Clyde said. “But the post office needs leadership and needs good leadership.”

Reps. Rick McCormick, R-Suwanee, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, were also among those who didn’t call for DeJoy to step down but said that changes were needed to fix the breakdowns and boost workforce morale. McCormick also said that besides asking DeJoy to resign there are other options, such as a federal investigation of the postal service.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff told the postmaster during a Senate hearing Tuesday that time is running out.

“You’ve got weeks, not months to fix this,” Ossoff said. “And if you don’t fix it, 36% on-time delivery, I don’t think you’re fit for this job.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

They bought 10 blocks of South Downtown Atlanta. Here’s their game plan2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Suspect at large after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, GSP says
45m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

INVESTIGATION
Atlanta movie executive shared racist, antisemitic sentiments in texts
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?
2h ago

Elected when gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president, he’s still sheriff
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy photo

‘Lock up your gun’: Savannah mayor champions new firearms storage law
28m ago
Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?
2h ago
Ossoff, Warnock join Democrats in dismissing Mayorkas impeachment charges
Featured

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...
Tuition is going up at Georgia public colleges starting this fall
You’ve got mail. So where is it?