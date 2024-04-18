More members of Georgia’s delegation say Postmaster DeJoy should resign

WASHINGTON — For weeks, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to explain and address the issues causing delays with mail delivery across the state.

Now, some say it is time for DeJoy to step down.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, was the first to speak out. He told 11 Alive News on Tuesday that DeJoy “should have already taken that resignation and put it on somebody’s desk.”

But he isn’t the only one.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who has sent multiple letters outlining concerns with the United States Postal Service, said he also believes DeJoy should resign.

“I’ve been hearing from Georgians on this issue, and so I’ve been raising the issue,” Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, said. “And we’ll continue to push, but we are past time on the need for change.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, said DeJoy “needs to go. He’s a job and service-delivery killer.”

DeJoy was appointed postmaster general in May 2020 by the postal service’s nine-member board of governors. President Joe Biden has been filling vacancies on the board with allies since he took office in January 2021 in hopes of creating more accountability for the postmaster.

Biden does not have the power to directly fire DeJoy. If DeJoy steps down on his own accord, the board would then be tasked with choosing his replacement.

Several members of Georgia’s delegation declined to call for DeJoy to step down, saying they believe in his abilities and want to give him time to address their concerns. But even they say their patience is wearing thin.

“I’m going to stop short of saying he should resign, but there needs to be changes made,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island.

Congressman Andrew Clyde, a Republican who represents northeast Georgia, said DeJoy deserves some time to work on the problems.

“And if he doesn’t fix it, well then, maybe we’ll go take that step right there” of asking for his resignation, Clyde said. “But the post office needs leadership and needs good leadership.”

Reps. Rick McCormick, R-Suwanee, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, were also among those who didn’t call for DeJoy to step down but said that changes were needed to fix the breakdowns and boost workforce morale. McCormick also said that besides asking DeJoy to resign there are other options, such as a federal investigation of the postal service.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff told the postmaster during a Senate hearing Tuesday that time is running out.

“You’ve got weeks, not months to fix this,” Ossoff said. “And if you don’t fix it, 36% on-time delivery, I don’t think you’re fit for this job.”