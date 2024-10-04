Voter Voices

Georgia’s voters prepare to make their voices heard

With a month to go, these are the voters who will help pick the next president.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters and photographers have canvassed voters in Peach County and four other counties across the state in an effort to listen to the voices of Georgia voters. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters and photographers have canvassed voters in Peach County and four other counties across the state in an effort to listen to the voices of Georgia voters. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
15 minutes ago

There’s a month to go before Georgia and the nation choose the next president of the United States, and millions of individual choices will decide it.

Over the past six months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dispatched reporters and photographers to five counties — one deep red, one very blue and three split down the middle — to talk to the voters who may swing the election one way or the other.

It could be the rock-ribbed Reagan Republican in Washington County who is so certain former President Donald Trump should be sent back to the White House that he purchased billboards with his own money urging people to vote for him. Or maybe it is the man in Clayton County who was moved to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris by her stand on reproductive rights.

It could also be the Latino activist in Chatham County who is watching both candidates for signs that his concerns — and those of his community — aren’t being ignored or taken for granted.

If the polling is accurate, Georgia may well be the state that tips the scales. If so, it will be voters like these who do the tipping.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia voters dig in and fan out as the presidential campaign enters its final stretch
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP photos

Donald Trump’s campaign is catching up on ad spending in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

CLAYTON COUNTY
It’s not just women. Reproductive rights also resonate with men in Georgia15m ago
BANKS COUNTY
This U.S. Army veteran is in Donald Trump’s corner but laments the polarization in...15m ago
PEACH COUNTY
He’s 87 and loves Donald Trump. He can’t understand why you might not15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship