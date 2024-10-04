There’s a month to go before Georgia and the nation choose the next president of the United States, and millions of individual choices will decide it.

Over the past six months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dispatched reporters and photographers to five counties — one deep red, one very blue and three split down the middle — to talk to the voters who may swing the election one way or the other.

It could be the rock-ribbed Reagan Republican in Washington County who is so certain former President Donald Trump should be sent back to the White House that he purchased billboards with his own money urging people to vote for him. Or maybe it is the man in Clayton County who was moved to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris by her stand on reproductive rights.