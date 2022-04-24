ajc logo
Voter registration deadline for Georgia 2022 primary is Monday

Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Voters, check your registrations.

Monday is Georgia’s deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary, which includes races for the U.S. Senate and Georgia governor.

The deadline applies to new voters, as well as existing voters who need to update their addresses. Outdated voter registration information could hinder voters’ ability to cast a ballot.

Georgians who want to participate in this year’s elections should be especially vigilant to ensure their registration information is accurate.

Many voters have been assigned to new congressional and local districts after the General Assembly approved new political borders through redistricting. Also, fewer voters registered through the Department of Driver Services last year following a change in its website.

About 7.7 million voters are already registered in Georgia, leaving several hundred thousand eligible voters who haven’t yet signed up. Georgia’s registration rate rose from 76% in 2006 to 95% in 2020, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Voters can check their registration information online through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and more than 17 1/2 years old (though you can’t vote until you’re 18). In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge.

How to register to vote in Georgia

Check whether you’re already registered online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.

Print and mail a voter registration application if you don’t have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID. Paper applications can be printed from the Georgia secretary of state office’s website at sos.ga.gov/admin/files/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf. Registration forms are also available at county elections offices.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

