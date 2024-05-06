Gov. Kemp should support real election integrity

The 2024 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly concluded more than a month ago, yet the most critical piece of legislation passed by both chambers still awaits Gov. Brian P. Kemp’s signature. As we head into an election year more polarized than ever, limiting foreign interference at the ballot box is something all Georgians demand, and one bill stands out among the rest to help achieve that goal.

Senate Bill 368 is the backbone of the most critical election security improvements that could take place before this major election, ensuring that Georgia — not a kingdom seven thousand miles away — decides who leads our state and our nation for the next four years. What could be more important to our elections than limiting outside influence and ensuring that when you open your door to a canvasser or read about an issue in your mailbox that you know if that issue or that candidate has the interests of Georgia in mind and not the interests from afar?

SB 368 mandates that individuals working on behalf of a foreign government or corporation register and disclose state political activity, bringing vital transparency to the political process. It would ensure that citizens are informed of the origin of campaign funding and advocacy efforts, but, most important, it would not place undue burdens on individuals who happen to work for foreign corporations but are not engaged in political activities such as lobbying or consulting. American citizens representing foreign interests and actively engaged in advocacy on their behalf would register their donation with the Ethics Commission.