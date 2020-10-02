U.S. House condemns unnecessary medical procedures for federal detainees

The measure calls on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to comply with all investigations and records requests focused on the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla. And it asks the federal agency to “hold all individuals involved in these incidents accountable and bring them to justice.”

The House vote came after women held in Irwin told a congressional delegation last weekend that they had been forced to undergo invasive gynecological procedures and faced punishment if they complained. The women said they had been placed in solitary confinement or treated for mental illness when they reported unwanted procedures or resisted seeing the doctor who performed them.