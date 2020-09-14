Whistleblower blasts Georgia immigration detention center’s COVID-19 response

As of Thursday, the federal agency had reported 42 cases of COVID-19 among Irwin’s detainees and no deaths from the disease. Nationwide, there have been 5,686 detainee cases and six deaths from COVID-19, including two at Stewart Detention Center in Southwest Georgia.

Project South filed the federal complaint Monday along with Georgia Detention Watch, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, and South Georgia Immigration Support Network.

Wooten was not available for comment Monday. But she told The Intercept she had repeatedly complained to leadership about medical safety at the detention center in Ocilla before she was demoted, a move she says was retaliation for speaking up.

“They’re still not taking this seriously,” Wooten told The Intercept. “Enough was enough.”

In July, a separate immigration detention center operated by LaSalle in Louisiana, Richwood Correctional Center, drew complaints. Saying it represented whistleblowers who worked there, the Government Accountability Project sent a letter to Congress, alleging “gross mismanagement, dangerous practices, and compliance failures” that exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.

ICE has documented 100 cases of the disease among detainees at Richwood.

LaSalle’s executive director, Rodney Cooper, testified before Congress three days after the Government Accountability Project’s complaint, citing “tremendous efforts our company is taking to mitigate impacts of this unprecedented pandemic.”

He added his company’s “consistent preparation, prevention and management measures have served as a foundation to reduce the risk of transmission and severity of illness from COVID-19. To date no ICE detainee in our care has succumbed to COVID-19.”