Pelosi calls for probe of conditions at immigration detention center in S. Georgia

The inspector general’s office and a spokesman for the company that operates the detention center, Louisiana-based LaSalle Corrections, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement Monday evening, saying it is “firmly committed to the safety and welfare of all those in its custody.” The agency did not specifically address the allegations about the hysterectomies.

“Since the onset of reports of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” ICE said, “ICE epidemiologists have been tracking the outbreak, regularly updating infection prevention and control protocols, and issuing guidance to ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) staff for the screening and management of potential exposure among detainees.”

The whistleblower joined advocacy groups Tuesday for a news conference in Atlanta, where they detailed some of their allegations.

“You would have masks and maybe no gowns or you would have gowns and maybe no masks or you wouldn’t have face shields. Or you would have to share them,” Dawn Wooten, a licensed practical nurse who has worked at the center, told reporters just outside of ICE’s downtown Atlanta offices. “And there was no instruction on proper cleanliness of these things that we had to use inside the facility.”

As of Thursday, the federal agency had reported 42 cases of COVID-19 among Irwin’s detainees and no deaths from the disease. Nationwide, there have been 5,686 detainee cases and six deaths from COVID-19, including two at Stewart Detention Center in Southwest Georgia.

Project South filed the federal complaint Monday along with Georgia Detention Watch, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, and South Georgia Immigration Support Network.