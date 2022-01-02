Hamburger icon
Twitter permanently bans Rep. Greene’s personal account for COVID remarks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined at left by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Greene’s official congressional account is still active

Twitter has permanently suspended one of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s accounts, saying she’s posted misinformation about COVID-19.

“We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement, according to CNN. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Prior tweets from the account were no longer visible Sunday.

On Sunday, Greene blasted Twitter’s decision in a statement.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth. Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Greene’s congressional Twitter account, @RepMTG, is still active.

The North Georgia Republican has been repeatedly suspended by Twitter for remarks about the pandemic.

In August, Twitter briefly suspended her account for describing the three coronavirus vaccines as “failing” and not working to reduce the virus’ spread.

“To be clear, I’m not opposed to vaccines, people should be free to choose,” Greene said in a statement at the time. “However, in my opinion, (the Food and Drug Administration) should not approve these vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

