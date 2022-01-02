Twitter permanently bans Rep. Greene’s personal account for COVID remarks

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth. Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Greene’s congressional Twitter account, @RepMTG, is still active.

The North Georgia Republican has been repeatedly suspended by Twitter for remarks about the pandemic.

In August, Twitter briefly suspended her account for describing the three coronavirus vaccines as “failing” and not working to reduce the virus’ spread.

“To be clear, I’m not opposed to vaccines, people should be free to choose,” Greene said in a statement at the time. “However, in my opinion, (the Food and Drug Administration) should not approve these vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

