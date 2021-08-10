Greene faces another Twitter suspension for COVID misinformation

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter again after posting COVID-19 misinformation.
With the weeklong punishment, Greene is just one more misstep away from having her account permanently taken offline.
Greene’s latest tangle with Twitter was first reported by CNN, which quoted a company spokesperson saying a post “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”
The Monday night post described the coronavirus vaccines as “failing” and not working to reduce the virus’ spread.
The Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and help prevent serious illness and the spread of the virus, including the highly transmissible delta variant. Fully vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time than unvaccinated people.
After the suspension, Greene turned to other platforms such as Telegram and Facebook to complain about how she is being treated.
“To be clear, I’m not opposed to vaccines, people should be free to choose,” she said in a statement. “However, in my opinion, (the Food and Drug Administration) should not approve these vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”
The coronavirus vaccinations were rigorously tested and received emergency FDA approval. Final approval is pending.
This appears to be the fourth time Twitter has punished Greene for using its platform to spread misinformation. According to Twitter’s COVID-19 policy, permanent suspension occurs after five or more violations.
During her suspension, Greene will not be allowed to post new content to Twitter, but her old tweets are still available to be read.
