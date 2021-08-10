Greene faces another Twitter suspension for COVID misinformation

After the suspension, Greene turned to other platforms such as Telegram and Facebook to complain about how she is being treated.

“To be clear, I’m not opposed to vaccines, people should be free to choose,” she said in a statement. “However, in my opinion, (the Food and Drug Administration) should not approve these vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

The coronavirus vaccinations were rigorously tested and received emergency FDA approval. Final approval is pending.

This appears to be the fourth time Twitter has punished Greene for using its platform to spread misinformation. According to Twitter’s COVID-19 policy, permanent suspension occurs after five or more violations.

During her suspension, Greene will not be allowed to post new content to Twitter, but her old tweets are still available to be read.