Trump’s GOP targets take center stage at conservative Atlanta conference

The three-day conference in Buckhead kicked off Thursday, and also features House Speaker Mike Johnson, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and other prominent Republican lawmakers, analysts and activists.

The spotlight is focused largely on Kemp, an Erickson ally who is expected to make his first public remarks about Trump since the former president abruptly reopened raw wounds on Saturday in Athens by maligning the governor and his wife Marty.

Blasting him as a “bad guy,” Trump renewed attacks he made after his 2020 defeat that Kemp was disloyal to him for not working to illegally reverse the outcome of the Georgia vote. Their long simmering dispute shaped the 2022 midterm, but after Kemp demolished a Trump-backed challenger in that election, an uneasy truce prevailed. On Saturday, the tenuous peace shattered.

The second-term governor responded with a terse social media post urging the president to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris – and lay off personal attacks against his family – but he’s said little publicly about Trump since.

His allies, meanwhile, have vented that Trump’s surprise broadsides against a governor popular with the party’s base threaten GOP chances of recapturing Georgia at a time when Harris’ campaign is gaining steam.

The governor isn’t likely to return fire at Trump, who again criticized Kemp on Thursday. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Thursday that Kemp pledged at a private fundraiser this week he was still “all in” for the former president’s campaign.

Still, Kemp could repeat a line he used at Erickson’s conference in 2023 as Trump intensified election fraud lies about his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden.

“We have to be focused on the future — not something that happened three years ago.”