Trump and Vance to hold joint rally in Atlanta on Saturday

10 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump and his newly-christened running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, will headline a joint rally in Atlanta on Saturday at the same venue where Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first event in Georgia since becoming the Democratic presumptive nominee.

Trump’s Saturday evening rally at the Georgia State University’s Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta will offer a visceral contrast of how the two campaigns are competing for Georgia, one of the most heated political battlegrounds on the 2024 map.

President Joe Biden’s decision just over a week ago to withdraw from the race has upended the political landscape in Georgia, giving despondent Democrats new hope of recapturing the state — and triggering promises from Republicans to compete with renewed vigor.

Harris is set to headline a Tuesday evening rally at the Convocation Center with rap star Megan Thee Stallion and other “special guests.” She will also be surrounded by the Georgia Democratic elite, including U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

