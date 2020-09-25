X

Trump set to arrive today in Georgia to court Black voters

President Donald Trump speaks at a UPS hub Wednesday at the Atlanta airport.
By Greg Bluestein - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionErnie Suggs - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Atlanta on Friday to deliver a speech courting Black voters as his campaign plays defense in a state where polls show he’s deadlocked with Democrat Joe Biden.

The president is set to touch down at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 2 p.m. and then will head to the Cobb Galleria Centre for a 2:40 speech on “Black Economic Empowerment.” He’s set to depart from Dobbins around 4 p.m.

Republicans have carried Georgia in every presidential election since 1996, but Biden’s campaign is aiming to expand the battleground map and reverse the trend.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this week showed the race for president couldn’t be closer in Georgia, pegging the two at 47% apiece.

