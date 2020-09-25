Trump set to arrive today in Georgia to court Black voters

The president is set to touch down at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 2 p.m. and then will head to the Cobb Galleria Centre for a 2:40 speech on “Black Economic Empowerment.” He’s set to depart from Dobbins around 4 p.m.

Republicans have carried Georgia in every presidential election since 1996, but Biden’s campaign is aiming to expand the battleground map and reverse the trend.