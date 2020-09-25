X

VP Pence to headline conservative conference in Georgia next week

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

Credit: Dan Reiland

Credit: Dan Reiland

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vice President Mike Pence will headline a conservative religious conference in Atlanta next week, days after President Donald Trump visited the state to court Black voters.

The vice president is set to deliver remarks on Wednesday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference, an organization founded by veteran Georgia Republican activist Ralph Reed.

Other speakers include U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist; and local pastor Benny Tate. It was not immediately clear if President Donald Trump, who has spoken at past conferences, will deliver remarks.

Pence’s visit is the latest indication that Georgia has become increasingly competitive. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this week showed Trump and Joe Biden knotted up at 47% apiece, and Republicans are on the defensive in a state they’ve carried in every White House race since 1996.

