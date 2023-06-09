Trump news and a high-profile GOP meeting: How to follow updates from the AJC

The national headlines and top Georgia politics news are converging this weekend, as former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Georgia GOP convention, hours after he announced on social media that he was indicted on federal charges of mishandling classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

Starting with today’s ePaper editions and continuing in the AJC app and AJC.com, the journalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are providing up-to-the minute and indepth coverage of both stories.

Politics team members Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein have set the stage for the Georgia GOP convention, noting that it was set to be “an explosive moment in state and national politics” even before the Trump news Thursday night. The AJC will have the state’s largest reporting team covering the meeting from Columbus and Atlanta starting Friday afternoon.

Veteran journalist Tamar Hallerman and legal affairs reporter Bill Rankin have been providing unparalleled coverage of the Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election. They bring that deep expertise to this latest indictment for Trump, which could be a prelude to criminal charges this summer in Fulton County.

