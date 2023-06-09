X

Trump news and a high-profile GOP meeting: How to follow updates from the AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Politics
By AJC Staff
39 minutes ago

The national headlines and top Georgia politics news are converging this weekend, as former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Georgia GOP convention, hours after he announced on social media that he was indicted on federal charges of mishandling classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

Starting with today’s ePaper editions and continuing in the AJC app and AJC.com, the journalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are providing up-to-the minute and indepth coverage of both stories.

Politics team members Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein have set the stage for the Georgia GOP convention, noting that it was set to be “an explosive moment in state and national politics” even before the Trump news Thursday night. The AJC will have the state’s largest reporting team covering the meeting from Columbus and Atlanta starting Friday afternoon.

Veteran journalist Tamar Hallerman and legal affairs reporter Bill Rankin have been providing unparalleled coverage of the Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election. They bring that deep expertise to this latest indictment for Trump, which could be a prelude to criminal charges this summer in Fulton County.

AJC photographers and videographers will deepen our coverage with images and video.

On social media: Follow updates all weekend on Twitter @ajc and @AJCGaPolitics. You can also follow Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, David Wickert and Tamar Hallerman.

Podcasts: Listen to coverage from AJC journalists in two of our top podcasts, Politically Georgia, covering all things Georgia Politics, and Breakdown, which has devoted its current season to the Trump Georgia investigation.

Credit: Bill Rankin

Credit: Bill Rankin

Credit: (Miguel Martinez

Credit: (Miguel Martinez

Continuing coverage from the AJC

Latest updates on the latest Trump indictment

The Jolt: Georgia GOP convention now ‘ground-zero for Trump’s defense’

Podcast: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul

Explainer: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes

AJC Special Report: The Trump Georgia investigation

Georgia Politics news from the AJC


Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

About the Author

AJC Staff
