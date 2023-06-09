X

LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul

The Georgia GOP convention begins Friday, and in this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy preview what’s at stake for the state’s Republican party.

You’ll hear why prosecutors will be intently listening to Donald Trump’s expected address to delegates after his federal indictment. Also, find out why Patricia will be closely watching U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green this weekend.

Plus, our insiders have their who’s up and who’s down for the week, and they’ll answer your questions from the listener mailbag, which you can now call into.

Leave a question on the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, we’ll play it back and answer your question on next Friday’s episode. The number is 404-526-AJCP (2527).

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

