Trump judge McAfee wins full term on Fulton bench

Scott McAfee, the rookie judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others, cruised to his first full term on the Fulton Superior Court bench following Tuesday’s election.

McAfee easily bested Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney who criticized the judge’s background as a former Fulton and federal prosecutor. The Associated Press called the race roughly 30 minutes after polls closed.

The 34-year-old father of two had spent just six months on the bench when he was randomly selected last summer to oversee the election case. He has drawn praise for his even-keeled demeanor, though he received some criticism for holding an evidentiary hearing in February that investigated the former romantic relationship between Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade. McAfee at the time said he believed he had little choice in the matter after being presented with two sets of facts from prosecutors and defense attorneys.