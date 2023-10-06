Trump electors appeal decision keeping RICO case in Fulton

Three Georgia Republicans who served as electors for former President Donald Trump in 2020 on Friday appealed a ruling that kept their election subversion case in Fulton County.

Former state GOP head David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still and Cathy Latham, the former chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party, are now looking to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to move their case from state to federal court.

Their separate actions came a week after U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones determined that the trio did not meet the burden to move their case under the more than 200-year-old federal removal statute.

Removal would grant the defendants a slightly more conservative jury pool that encompasses a wide swath of metro Atlanta, not just Fulton County.

During a hearing before Jones last month, attorneys for Shafer, Still and Latham argued their clients were acting as federal officials when they met on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast ballots and sign paperwork proclaiming that Trump had won the state — even though multiple vote counts had showed that Democrat Joe Biden was the winner.

The three were among the 19 people who were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in August for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Five of the defendants, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have attempted — so far unsuccessfully — to move proceedings to federal court. Meadows appealed to the 11th Circuit last month. A hearing on the matter has yet to be held, and proceedings against him continue to move forward in Fulton Superior Court.