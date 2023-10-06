BreakingNews
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police

Trump electors appeal decision keeping RICO case in Fulton

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Politics
By
9 minutes ago
X

Three Georgia Republicans who served as electors for former President Donald Trump in 2020 on Friday appealed a ruling that kept their election subversion case in Fulton County.

Former state GOP head David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still and Cathy Latham, the former chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party, are now looking to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to move their case from state to federal court.

Their separate actions came a week after U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones determined that the trio did not meet the burden to move their case under the more than 200-year-old federal removal statute.

Removal would grant the defendants a slightly more conservative jury pool that encompasses a wide swath of metro Atlanta, not just Fulton County.

During a hearing before Jones last month, attorneys for Shafer, Still and Latham argued their clients were acting as federal officials when they met on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast ballots and sign paperwork proclaiming that Trump had won the state — even though multiple vote counts had showed that Democrat Joe Biden was the winner.

The three were among the 19 people who were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in August for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Five of the defendants, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have attempted — so far unsuccessfully — to move proceedings to federal court. Meadows appealed to the 11th Circuit last month. A hearing on the matter has yet to be held, and proceedings against him continue to move forward in Fulton Superior Court.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING NEWS
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police45m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Capitol Recap: Georgia Senate plans probe into problems at Fulton County Jail
9h ago
Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
9h ago
OPINION: Republicans can’t win in the House that Trump built
11h ago
Featured

‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
5h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top