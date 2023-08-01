BreakingNews
BREAKING: Feds indict Trump over 2020 election, cite Georgia actions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By , and
1 hour ago
Federal authorities Tuesday indicted former President Donald Trump for his actions in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and other states.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed the charges in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. The charges are the result of a Justice Department investigation into the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Donald Trump was “determined to remain in power” in conspiracies that targeted a “bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump is due in court on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Five full pages of the 45-page indictment detail Trump’s actions related to Georgia and how they contributed to his count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

They include phone calls he placed to several Georgia officials; the appointment of 16 “alternate” Trump electors; the visit of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to a Cobb County ballot audit; Rudy Giuliani’s falsehood-filled testimony regarding vote counting at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena before a pair of statehouse committees; and false figures of election fraud that Trump cited about Georgia’s vote.

Several of the incidents overlap with areas Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating. She is expected to pursue state charges of her own against Trump and many of the same alleged co-conspirators in the weeks ahead.

Fulton prosecutors have subpoenaed at least three people who can speak to the fake electors meeting and Giuliani’s testimony about State Farm.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

