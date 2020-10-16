Trump aims for rural voters with Friday’s stop in middle Georgia

And it echoes a national approach for Trump, who last visited Georgia on Sept. 25. He is intensely targeting rural voters in other battlegrounds like Iowa and Florida, where he’s staging a fly-in rally in Ocala a few hours before his Georgia visit.

Explore Democrats prepare thorny welcome for Trump in Macon

Georgia Democrats, meanwhile, sense an opportunity to gain inroads in an area often overlooked. While much of the party’s focus has centered on the competitive battleground across Atlanta’s bedroom communities, the fight to woo rural white voters may pay dividends.

“Let’s say Democrats usually get 20% of the vote in places like where I grew up in Monroe County,” said Seth Clark, a Democratic commissioner-elect in Bibb County. “What happens if they get 22% in those places this time? Well, that’s the ballgame. If Biden improves marginally, he wins. That’s it.”

He’s among local Democrats who promoted a digital billboard that displays: “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” near the airport where thousands of Georgians will soon congregate to greet Trump’s speech.

“Trump’s not trying to just shore up rural Georgia. He’s trying to shore up rural America,” said Clark. “He’s bleeding, and if we make inroads in rural Georgia, it’s over.”