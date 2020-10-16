X

‘Failed us.’ Democrats prepare sharp greeting for Trump in Macon

President Donald Trump talks with voters after an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Democrats are preparing a thorny welcome for President Donald Trump’s visit to Macon on Friday.

Hours before the Republican headlines a 7 p.m. rally at a Macon airport, Democrats will send a plane soaring above Macon with a message reading: “Trump Lied, 215,000 Died.”

Two billboards along Interstate 75 that starkly declare “This Administration Failed Us” will greet motorists headed toward the rally. So will another that announces a “Superspreader event” at the airport.

An image of the billboard greeting President Donald Trump's visit to Macon.

And local Democrats plan a “Ridin' with Biden” car parade to start the day, featuring elected officials and activists promoting the former vice president’s campaign.

“Voters in Atlanta and Macon won’t be able to miss this message: Trump’s failed, incompetent coronavirus response has cost too many Georgians their lives and livelihoods,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

