‘Failed us.’ Democrats prepare sharp greeting for Trump in Macon

Georgia Democrats are preparing a thorny welcome for President Donald Trump’s visit to Macon on Friday.
Hours before the Republican headlines a 7 p.m. rally at a Macon airport, Democrats will send a plane soaring above Macon with a message reading: “Trump Lied, 215,000 Died.”
Two billboards along Interstate 75 that starkly declare “This Administration Failed Us” will greet motorists headed toward the rally. So will another that announces a “Superspreader event” at the airport.
And local Democrats plan a “Ridin' with Biden” car parade to start the day, featuring elected officials and activists promoting the former vice president’s campaign.
“Voters in Atlanta and Macon won’t be able to miss this message: Trump’s failed, incompetent coronavirus response has cost too many Georgians their lives and livelihoods,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.