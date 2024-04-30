Trump accuses Biden of making up 2017 Charlottesville riot

Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of making up “the Charlottesville story,” referring to the 2017 Virginia riot at the site of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that city leaders had decided to remove from a public park.

Biden mentioned the deadly riot as one of the reasons he decided to run for president in 2020.

”He said there were ‘fine people on both sides,’” Biden recalled of Trump’s response to the riot at the time. Trump said the “Charlottesville story” was a hoax.