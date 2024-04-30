Politics

Trump accuses Biden of making up 2017 Charlottesville riot

By
29 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of making up “the Charlottesville story,” referring to the 2017 Virginia riot at the site of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that city leaders had decided to remove from a public park.

Biden mentioned the deadly riot as one of the reasons he decided to run for president in 2020.

”He said there were ‘fine people on both sides,’” Biden recalled of Trump’s response to the riot at the time. Trump said the “Charlottesville story” was a hoax.

”You’ll see, it’s been debunked all over the place,” Trump said. “Every reasonable anchor has debunked it.”

White supremacists, neo-Nazi groups and protesters who objected to the removal of the monument clashed with civil rights groups and counter-protesters in downtown Charlottesville. The clash resulted in the death of a woman after a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

The night before the riot, white supremacist groups voiced their objections to the removal of the monument by carrying torches and spewing racist chants.

“I think there’s blame on both sides,” Trump said in a combative exchange with reporters the day after the riot. “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

ExploreWhat happened at Charlottesville: Looking back on the rally that ended in death

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Maya Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
🎤 The AJC’s politics experts break things down
4m ago
How golf found its way into the debate
8m ago
Fact Check: Immigration and fentanyl
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more