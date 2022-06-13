‘Tomorrow is his last day’: Trump wanted Pak gone when he did not confirm voting fraud

But Pak would be gone the next day.

At a Jan. 3 White House meeting, top DOJ administrators threatened to resign if Trump appointed Jeffrey Clark acting attorney general. They said other senior officials would join them.

Trump agreed not to replace Jeffrey Rosen. But he continued to complain about Georgia voting fraud, and he found a new target for his wrath.

“Atlanta, Atlanta, no surprise there,” Trump said, according to acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue’s deposition to a U.S. Senate committee. “They didn’t find anything. No surprise because we have a never-Trumper there as U.S. attorney.”

Trump had appointed Pak as the U.S. attorney in Atlanta in 2017. A former federal prosecutor, Pak served six years as a Republican in the state House of Representatives. He told Senate investigators he was not a “Never Trumper.”

But in 2016, Pak had said Trump made it “extremely difficult” for Republicans to court women and minority candidates and voters. Trump cited the remark at the Jan. 3 meeting.

The president told Donoghue to fire Pak. Donoghue told investigators he talked Trump into letting Pak resign instead. The president agreed, but he wanted Pak gone immediately.

“Tomorrow is his last day as U.S. attorney,” Trump said.

Donoghue broke the news to Pak that night. He offered Pak another senior Justice Department position through the end of Trump’s tenure. Pak declined.

“I told him, ‘Rich, thanks, but no thanks,’ ” he said in his Senate deposition. “ ‘I’m done.’ ”

The next morning, Pak resigned.

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to have served as United States attorney,” he wrote to Trump. “I wish you and your administration the best of luck and success.”

Senate investigators later asked Pak whether — as of Jan. 4, 2021, his last day in office — he knew of any evidence or credible allegations of significant fraud in the 2020 election.

“I was not aware of any evidence that indicated widespread fraud or anything that would affect the actual result of the election in Georgia,” Pak said.