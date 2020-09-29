Today is final day to vote in special election for Congressman John Lewis’ seat

Voters in the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb County and northern Clayton County, will cast ballots in a special election that was called after Lewis’ death in July.

If none of the seven candidates — five Democrats, a Libertarian and one independent — receives a majority of the votes in Tuesday’s election, the top two will proceed to a Dec. 1 runoff.