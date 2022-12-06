Thousands of instant-runoff ballots will be counted in US Senate race

State legislators allowed instant-runoffs when they shortened the runoff period from nine weeks, which left little time for ballots to be returned by mail.

For those voters who supported a Libertarian in the general election, their second-choice candidate will receive their votes in the runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Critics of Georgia’s runoff system want to extend instant-runoff voting to all voters, eliminating the need for a costly second election when no candidate wins a majority. The idea will likely be proposed in next year’s legislative session.