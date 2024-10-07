Voters can verify their registration information and sign up online through the state’s My Voter Page.

“We encourage any and all eligible citizens to register to vote and to verify their registration, and not to assume that just because they registered to vote when they turned 18 that they are still registered today,” said Travis Doss, president of Georgia’s election officials association.

Registrations can be canceled if voters haven’t participated in elections in recent years, or because activists have challenged their registrations based on information indicating that they might be ineligible or moved away.

There are currently 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia, a record high. During the presidential election four years ago, 5 million people turned out to vote.

Monday also marks the first day that absentee ballots will begin to be mailed to the 208,000 voters who have applied for them so far. Absentee ballots will continue to be mailed throughout the week and as new ballot requests are received.

All registered voters are eligible to request and cast an absentee ballot. Election officials have asked absentee voters to return their ballots quickly because of slow mail service. Absentee ballots will only be counted if they’re received at election offices before 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

All voters are required to show ID before casting a ballot in Georgia.

How to register to vote

Georgia voters can check their registrations through the state’s My Voter Page. Unregistered voters can sign up online through a link on the My Voter Page. Registration is also offered through driver’s license offices, county election offices and voter registration drives. The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 election in Georgia is Monday, Oct. 7.