Today is the last day to register to vote in Georgia. Have you signed up?

DeKalb County resident Allen Gordon leaves after voting on Georgia's primary runoff election at Berean Christian Church on Tuesday, June18, 2024 in Stone Mountain. The voter registration deadline for the 2024 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 7. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb County resident Allen Gordon leaves after voting on Georgia's primary runoff election at Berean Christian Church on Tuesday, June18, 2024 in Stone Mountain. The voter registration deadline for the 2024 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 7. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
15 minutes ago

Attention Georgia voters: Check your voter registrations today and make sure you’re signed up to vote in the presidential election.

The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7, the last day to become eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election and ensure that your address is correct.

Georgia elections are open to U.S. citizens who aren’t serving a felony sentence and are at least 18 years old by the time they vote.

Voters can verify their registration information and sign up online through the state’s My Voter Page.

“We encourage any and all eligible citizens to register to vote and to verify their registration, and not to assume that just because they registered to vote when they turned 18 that they are still registered today,” said Travis Doss, president of Georgia’s election officials association.

Georgia voter stickers. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Registrations can be canceled if voters haven’t participated in elections in recent years, or because activists have challenged their registrations based on information indicating that they might be ineligible or moved away.

There are currently 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia, a record high. During the presidential election four years ago, 5 million people turned out to vote.

Monday also marks the first day that absentee ballots will begin to be mailed to the 208,000 voters who have applied for them so far. Absentee ballots will continue to be mailed throughout the week and as new ballot requests are received.

All registered voters are eligible to request and cast an absentee ballot. Election officials have asked absentee voters to return their ballots quickly because of slow mail service. Absentee ballots will only be counted if they’re received at election offices before 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Georgians can sign up or review their registration information online through the My Voter Page, at driver’s license offices or by filling out a paper application. Registration applications must be submitted or postmarked by Monday to be accepted. It typically takes two weeks or less for registration officials to process registration applications.

All voters are required to show ID before casting a ballot in Georgia.

How to register to vote

The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 election in Georgia is Monday, Oct. 7.

