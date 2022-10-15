ajc logo
X

That’s a wrap.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The debate ends with each man’s closing statement.

Warnock says he is humbled by having the role of senator to serve Georgia families

“These are difficult times. These are dark times,” he says. “But the scripture says that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Walker thanks Warnock for debating him.

“But at the same time, I want to say Georgia needs leaders. They need leaders that’s gonna stand up for them,” Walker says, before ending by asking Georgians for their vote.

Early voting in Georgia begins Monday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSAV screen grab

Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate58m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
15m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising
5h ago
The Latest
The AJC’s post-debate story is now published
54m ago
Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate
58m ago
Closing statements and then a handshake
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
7h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top