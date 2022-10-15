That’s a wrap.

The debate ends with each man’s closing statement.
Warnock says he is humbled by having the role of senator to serve Georgia families
“These are difficult times. These are dark times,” he says. “But the scripture says that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”
Walker thanks Warnock for debating him.
“But at the same time, I want to say Georgia needs leaders. They need leaders that’s gonna stand up for them,” Walker says, before ending by asking Georgians for their vote.
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
