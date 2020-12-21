Stimulus deal to provide relief for Georgians, though runoff candidates split on how much

Ossoff singled out Senate Republicans for not agreeing to heftier direct relief checks “while so many are struggling this holiday season,” adding that ”$600 won’t cover the rent or the bills that have piled up over months of inaction by Republicans in Congress.”

And Warnock offered his own sharp criticism, saying the direct payments are “not only out of touch but disrespectful” to struggling Georgians. At the rally, he encouraged voters who believe “health care is a human right” to support the Democratic campaigns.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, left, fist bumps Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, as Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue looks on during a campaign rally Monday in Milton, Ga. Both Perdue and Loeffler are in runoff elections. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

In a joint statement, the two Republicans accused their rivals of “playing politics with Americans’ health and livelihoods by blocking additional relief for our families and small businesses” and praised the legislation they both planned to support as a measured compromise.

But both offered only brief mention of the pandemic during a rally in Milton with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Perdue invoked the package of small business loans approved at the onset of the outbreak that he said “saved our small banks,” while his campaign panned Ossoff for criticizing the bill.

Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, emphasized the $3 trillion worth of COVID-related spending already approved by Congress as well as the new relief package.

“They’re actually headed back to Washington this afternoon to vote to get more money into the Paycheck Protection Program and support American small businesses,” she said.

There’s good reason why the two incumbents might have skirted talk about the stimulus bill on the trail: For the crowd of conservatives, voting on another major spending measure didn’t inspire much applause. The senators were showered with cheers, by contrast, when both promised to “fight” for the president, who continues to level unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Shane Spikes and Brian Crowe both rode to the Milton event on motorcycles, decked out in leather riding chaps and jackets as a part of a “Patriots Riding Club” that they founded last month. But neither was happy to hear about another COVID relief bill.

“People are hurting, so I think relief is necessary,” Crowe said. “But no one in the government should have the authority to decide which businesses are ‘essential.’ ”

Spikes said he sees the legislation as nothing more than a solution to the crisis that the government caused itself with its overreaction to the outbreak through a lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

But senior Republican strategists are also concerned that the ongoing standoff could energize Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told fellow Republicans he worried the two Georgia incumbents are “getting hammered” over the stalemate.

It’s one reason why President-elect Joe Biden zeroed in on the coronavirus response last week during his visit to Georgia, directly tying his plan to contain the disease and revive the economy to the fate of Ossoff and Warnock.

It’s also a salient issue among Democrats at the grassroots level, who are pushing for more expansive relief. A dozen left-leaning local leaders, led by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, wrote an open letter Monday to the Republican senators that the relief package is “incomplete and inadequate” without more robust aid to cash-strapped city and county governments.

“Our demand is simple, Senators: Do your job and fight for Georgia’s local governments to get the relief we need,” Johnson wrote. “Without it, Georgians already on the brink could face grave consequences, and the stakes are too high to delay any further.”

At a Democratic rally in Duluth over the weekend, Erendira Brumley fumed over the $600 direct check, which she said was unacceptable to Georgians stretching their finances to pay their bills.

“So many people are barely holding on — and the proposed relief doesn’t even cover a month of rent,” she said. “A small Band-Aid to make Congress members look good while they go on holiday break is insufficient.”