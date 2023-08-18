State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment

BreakingNews
A Georgia state senator faces a possible suspension after he was indicted this week for what prosecutors say was his role in Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis forwarded a copy of the indictment to Gov. Brian Kemp this week. That kicks off a process that could lead to the suspension of Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross.

Still is one of 19 defendants – including Trump – in the indictment that alleges the former president led an illegal scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Still was one of 16 Republican electors who met to cast their ballots for Trump in December 2020 – even as the state’s official electors met to cast their ballots for Biden.

The indictment charges Still and two other electors – former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Cathleen Latham – of impersonating public officers, forgery, false statements and attempting to file false documents in connection with the fake electors.

“The evidence at trial will show that Sen. Still is innocent as the day is long,” Tom Bever, Still’s attorney, said this week. “We look forward to our day in court to clear his good name.’”

Under Georgia law, Still could be suspended from the Senate while the case is pending.

A Kemp spokesman confirmed the governor had received a copy of the indictment. He now must wait 14 days before appointing a three-member panel – Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and one member each from the House of Representatives and Senate – to review Still’s case.

The commission then must provide a “speedy hearing” under state law and make a written report within 14 days. If the commission determines the indictment relates to or adversely affects the administration of Still’s office, and the public is adversely affected, state law says, Kemp “shall suspend the pubic official immediately.”

Staff writer Chris Joyner contributed to this report

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

