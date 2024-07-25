State Sen. Derek Mallow criticizes GOP for calling Harris a ‘DEI’ pick

Mallow also said he was heartbroken and angered by state School Superintendent Richard Woods’ decision to not approve Advanced Placement African American studies classes in Georgia schools.

“If you’re going to have European history, then African American history needs to have its own course code and get all the same things that you give European history,” Mallow said.

Later on the show, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said former President Donald Trump reverted to aggressive political rhetoric at a Charlotte, North Carolina, rally Wednesday. But he backed Trump’s claim that Harris is an “extreme” and “far-left” pick as the Democratic nominee.

Despite the partisanship of the presidential race, Carter said he was working across the aisle in Washington to address the “predatory pricing practices” of pharmaceutical companies.

“I agree there are some very partisan issues out there, and certainly in the presidential race, it is a country divided. We all know that,” Carter said. “But at the same time, the real issues that are impacting people, those are the ones we’re working together on.”

Friday on “Politically Georgia”: The team answers listener mailbag questions.