The cancer drug Gleevec is an example of PBMs’ bad practices in action. The drug went generic in 2016 and can be bought today for as little as $55 a month. But CVS Health and Cigna can charge $6,600 a month or more for Gleevec prescriptions — forcing cancer patients to ration or even skip doses.

Credit: Courtesy Buddy Carter Credit: Courtesy Buddy Carter

These predatory pricing tactics are threatening Georgians’ lives. Mattie from Moreland, Ga., has a very rare genetic disorder called spinal variant neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), which causes tumors on every single level of his spinal cord and his chest wall. Recently, Mattie’s health had improved to the point at which he was able to return home after a long stay in the pediatric hospital. However, at the end of May, CVS Caremark denied Mattie access to a lifesaving drug he had been on for two years, and he almost died as a result. Now, he’s back at the hospital for the foreseeable future.

PBMs didn’t want to pay for Mattie’s necessary medication, and the rest of his life could be impacted because of it.

PBMs also make it harder for patients to access health care services by putting independent pharmacies out of business. Between 2013 and 2022, about 10% of independent retail pharmacies in rural America closed. PBMs are forcing many of these closures by paying pharmacies that they own higher reimbursements than they’re paying to independent pharmacies. In one case, chain pharmacies received 2,000% more than independent pharmacies for dispensing the cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin. That’s not good business; that’s theft.

The FTC came to a similar conclusion in its interim report, finding that vertical integration has given PBMs significant power to steer patients toward pharmacies they own, negotiate unfair contract terms with independent pharmacies and limit access to generic or lower-cost drugs by excluding them from their list of covered medications, or formulary. The FTC is right, and it’s getting worse by the day. In 2023, we lost roughly 300 independent pharmacies in the United States. In 2024, we are on track to lose more than one pharmacy per day. This leads to pharmacy deserts, especially in rural areas, and further health care consolidation, eroding the quality, accessibility and affordability of health care.

A few months ago, during an Energy and Commerce Committee member meeting with the Congressional Budget Office, I asked Director Phillip Swagel to give me one example of health care consolidation leading to lower prices for patients. Neither he nor any of his 20 staff members present could give me an example. In fact, I have yet to see a single example, and that’s because it doesn’t exist. Health care consolidation harms patients — and PBMs are the worst offenders.