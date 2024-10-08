After local election boards threw out thousands of voter registration challenges submitted by Republican activists, the State Election Board is considering asking lawmakers to pass legislation that could make such challenges more difficult to dismiss.

The board’s executive director, Mike Coan, reported Tuesday on a board-ordered probe into how eight counties — a majority of which are Democratic-leaning — handle challenges. County election officials in metro Atlanta have dismissed more than 45,000 challenges since July 1.

Republican activists have challenged the eligibility of voters who they believe have moved, died or aren’t eligible; Democrats say the data cited in these attempts to cancel registrations is inaccurate and could disenfranchise voters.