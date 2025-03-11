A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Georgia’s deadline to request an absentee ballot 11 days before Election Day broke civil rights law.
The lawsuit alleged that the deadline imposed by Georgia’s 2021 election law violated a provision of the Voting Rights Act allowing voters to cast absentee ballots if they apply at least seven days ahead of time.
U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee ruled Friday that the plaintiffs, a labor union of TV and theater workers, couldn’t sue because voting isn’t part of the group’s purpose.
While the ruling tossed the lawsuit, Boulee didn’t address whether Georgia’s election law defied federal law.
“In short, plaintiff is a labor union and not a voting organization,” Boulee wrote in a 19-page decision. “It represents the interests of its members as laborers in a particular industry and not as voters in the state of Georgia.”
A conservative organization, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections PAC, praised the decision against the labor union, the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees Local 927.
“This case was nothing more than yet another attempt to undermine common sense election safeguards that protect against last-minute chaos and help enable secure and orderly absentee voting,” said Derek Lyons, president and CEO of RITE PAC, which supported the Georgia Republican Party’s participation in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs were reviewing the ruling and declined further comment Monday, according to an attorney.
Several other lawsuits opposing Georgia’s 2021 voting law, Senate Bill 202, are still pending.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Legislation aimed at rising power bills, data center costs fizzles at Georgia’s Gold Dome
Two bills pushed by consumer advocates in response to Georgians’ ballooning power costs and the influx of data centers were not called for votes on Crossover Day.
Pre-election ethics complaints against Georgia candidates would be restricted under Senate bill
The Georgia Senate Tuesday approved a revamp of the state’s campaign finance system that would prohibit the State Ethics Commission from accepting complaints for two months be
Tax cuts and school safety bills survive critical deadline at Georgia Gold Dome
The Georgia General Assembly rushed to pass dozens of bills Thursday, including tax cuts, school safety measures and marijuana regulations.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.