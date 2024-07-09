The report by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts last week also concluded that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office improved documentation requirements for federal grants, and it began participating in the state government’s purchasing card program. Employees are no longer allowed to use personal credit cards for business expenses, which auditors have said raises the risk of fraud and abuse.

“The secretary of state’s office applauds the integrity of its staff who work hard every day to navigate outdated bureaucratic policies and redundancies in order to get the government out of the way so that hardworking Georgians can thrive,” said Mike Hassinger, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office.

The secretary of state’s office hasn’t yet implemented a system to track inventory of voting equipment, but it plans to do so if it receives money in the state budget, according to the audit. The secretary of state’s office is evaluating a new inventory system and plans to solicit vendors this fiscal year, likely at a cost of less than $100,000.

“Since our 2022 report, the Office of the Secretary of State (SOS) has taken steps to address findings related to compliance with state purchasing requirements and federal grant requirements,” the audit said. “Further action is needed to ensure federal reporting and inventory requirements are met.”

The audit didn’t identify inappropriate spending, instead focusing on compliance with laws and regulations for use of public money.