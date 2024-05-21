Some question whether Biden should remain Democratic nominee for president

President Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN Presidential Debate against former President Donald Trump has some questioning whether he should remain the Democratic nominee for president.
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, urging the Democratic party to “nominate someone else - before it’s too late.”
Others joined in calling for Biden to step aside, including conservative media pundit Ann Coulter and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Cruz posted to X that he believes “the odds are now 80% that the Dems dump Biden.”
The issue was a major topic of discussion for CNN panelists after the debate ended. Political analyst Van Jones, a special adviser to former President Barack Obama, called Biden’s debate performance “painful” and suggested he should step aside.
“I love Joe Biden. I worked for Joe Biden. He didn’t do well at all,” Jones said on CNN. “He’s doing the best that he can, but he had a test to meet tonight to restore confidence of the country and of the base and he failed to do that.
“There is time for this party to figure out a different way forward if he will allow us to do that.”
At the Democratic National Convention in August, the party will officially select its nominee for president.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
About the Author