Sickness leaves Georgia Senate, House seats empty for most of session

Democratic state Sen. Donzella James said that a few weeks into this year's legislative session, she tested positive for COVID-19. "I haven't been home since," she said. James also hasn't been to the Capitol since then, but she has managed to introduce legislation and maintain contact with constituents. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Since then, she temporarily lost her speaking voice, was diagnosed with pneumonia and transferred to a lung center for recovery. James said her health has improved enough that she hopes to make it back to the Capitol before the end of the session, which is slated for March 31.

Through her office staff, James has filed a dozen bills and resolutions throughout the session and, when she regained her voice, she attended virtual community meetings and took calls from constituents with issues.

James said the only drawback of not being at the Capitol is not being able to advocate for her legislation the way she would like to or take part in any major votes this year, such as those for high-profile bills overhauling state election laws.

“I feel that — in fact, I was told by several of my constituents — that I’m doing more in the hospital bed than some of the people that are down there every day,” she said.

Sen. Horacena Tate, left, remains hospitalized after beginning treatment in December for a disease. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Democratic state Sen. Horacena Tate, on the other hand, has missed the entire session.

In a statement, Tate said she began treatment for an illness in December for which she remains hospitalized. She did not specify her illness, other than to say that it is not COVID-19.

“I deeply regret my absence, and have asked my legislative aide, Ms. Karen Thompson, to immediately address constituent issues during my illness,” she said in the statement. “I am recovering and with God’s grace will return to my Senate responsibilities soon.”

Liz Flowers, executive director of the Senate Democratic Caucus, said constituents still have a voice in the chamber despite their senators’ absence.

“Technology has been extraordinarily helpful to ensure any elected official can remain connected to their constituents,” she said.

Health concerns also triggered a vacancy in House District 90, when Stephenson’s daughter in September, citing power of attorney, withdrew the lawmaker’s candidacy from the November ballot. In mid-December, the secretary of state’s office set the special election to fill the vacancy for February and a runoff that was held earlier this week.

Angela Moore won a special election runoff on Tuesday to fill the House District 90 seat that opened with the resignation of longtime state Rep. Pam Stephenson. Submitted photo. Credit: Picasa Credit: Picasa

But House District 90 residents, at least, are ensured to have a representative by next week.

After winning Tuesday’s runoff special election, Rep.-elect Angela Moore, D-Lithonia, is expected to be sworn in to replace Stephenson early next week. The district includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Moore said she will make the best use of the little time she has in the chamber this year, especially with lawmakers being slated to redraw legislative and congressional district lines based on 2020 census data — a process known as “reapportionment.” Lawmakers are expected to begin this process in the fall.

“With this being a year of reapportionment, we should have had a representative in the House all session,” Moore said. “I’m going to do my best to get to know my colleagues and make relationships as soon as I get sworn in.”