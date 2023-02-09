Senate Republicans propose limits on medical treatments for transgender children

Children who don’t identify with their biological sex at a very young age may be prescribed hormone treatment that aims to delay puberty or stop it from progressing.

However, transgender advocates say it is incredibly rare for doctors to perform nonreversible procedures on minors. And state Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat who is the chamber’s first openly LGBTQ member, said the surgeries are not happening at all on minors in Georgia.

“Preventing children from receiving puberty-blocking drugs who need them could have extremely devastating effects on their mental health and well-being,” Jackson said. “We know that children who are struggling with their gender identities already have higher rates of attempts at suicide. These types of hormonal treatments are medically necessary for their mental health.”

The bill includes an exception for the treatment of intersex children — those who are not born with the genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs of only one gender. There are also allowances for physicians to treat children for nongender-related reasons, such as a sexual development disorder or an injury or infection.

Medical professionals who treat transgender minors “shall be subject to discipline by the licensing entity,” the bill states.

Georgia Republican lawmakers last year passed legislation that allows any athletic association to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams. A month later, the Georgia High School Association voted to require that athletes compete based on their biological sex, effectively banning transgender athletes from participating based on gender identification.