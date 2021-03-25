Senate approves legislation banning Georgia cities from cutting police funding

HB 286 includes exemptions for police forces with fewer than 25 officers, for one-time spending on equipment or facility purchases, and if the local government sees a decline in revenue.

Because changes were made to the legislation after it passed the House, it will have to go back to that chamber’s members for its approval.

Democrats said the legislation goes against an often-stated Republican principle of allowing local governments to have control over local issues.

“We’re actually not elected to manage the local budgets,” said state Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat. “This is very ‘big brother.’ We’re saying, ‘we know what you need better than you know what you need.’”

Robertson disagreed.

“What we’re elected to do is serve the 11 million Georgians in this state,” he said. “We have to take steps and use the authority we have to protect those individuals.”