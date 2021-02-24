Georgia House backs bill to block cities from cutting deeply into police funding

“I think every member in this body would agree that all Georgians want to live in safe communities, but we also recognize the presence of law enforcement does not make all communities safer,” she said. “If you are Black or brown, whether armed or unarmed, you are more likely to be killed by law enforcement than our (white counterparts).”

A Yale University study released in October found that people of color were killed by police at “significantly higher rates” than white people, whether or not the person was armed. For example, of people who were armed, Black people were killed at 2.6 times the rate of white people.

After a summer of protests over racial injustice and police brutality, activists in Georgia and across the country have backed efforts to “defund the police” by diverting money from law enforcement budgets to programs that would address other issues, such as mental health, addiction and homelessness.

“What do we do when the police that we call don’t come in asking us how to help, but sometimes they come in with their guns drawn?” House Democratic Leader James Beverly of Macon said. “That’s a problem. So (Black and brown communities) struggle with that question and what’s the most appropriate way to do it.”

HB 286 includes exemptions for police forces of fewer than 10 officers, for one-time spending on equipment purchases and if the local government sees a decline in revenue.

Democrats said the legislation goes against an often-stated Republican principle of allowing local governments control of local issues.

Gaines pushed back.

“When we have local governments who are out of control and putting lives at risk we have to step in,” Gaines said. “Lives are at risk in communities that are making those kind of proposals.”

Gaines did not cite any examples of local governments in Georgia “putting lives at risk” by cutting police spending.