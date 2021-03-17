Senate approves bill stopping COVID-19 lawsuits against businesses

Senate Special Judiciary Chairwoman Jen Jordan, an Atlanta Democrat, attempted to amend the bill to allow employees to request worker’s compensation benefits if he or she contracts COVID-19 and is injured. The amendment failed.

“If we say we value essential workers, if we say but for them we could not be here, we need to put our proverbial money where our mouth is,” Jordan said.

Under the law, companies are shielded from legal liability unless they show “gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm.”

The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.