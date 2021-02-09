Georgia House passes bill to stop COVID-19 lawsuits against businesses

Democrats argued that state law should also shield workers from businesses that fail to provide protective equipment or require masks.

“We have prioritized businesses. We haven’t done anything for the workers,” said state Rep. Dewey McClain, a Democrat from Lawrenceville. “Everyone wants businesses to be open, but do we want to take care of the workers? If you want to take care of the workers, you would vote no on this.”

Under the law, companies are shielded from legal liability unless they show “gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm.”