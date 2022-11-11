Georgia Senate Republicans elect new leadership

State Sen. John Kennedy, a Macon Republican who is the caucus’ chairman and led the Senate through the state’s redistricting process last year, was nominated by his GOP caucus colleagues to be the chamber’s next president pro tem. Kennedy, an attorney, is expected to be elected to the position when lawmakers return in January, since his party holds the majority.

With current Senate Pro Tem Butch Miller not returning next year, a handful of caucus members spent the past few months trying to secure the votes from their colleagues to fill the vacant position. Miller, a Gainesville Republican, left office to make an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor.