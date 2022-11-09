GOP keeps control of Legislature after redistricting, as expected

Many Georgia voters didn’t have a choice on the ballot for their House or Senate seats. There was no Democratic Party challenger in 42 districts and no Republican candidate in 28 districts. Most of those races were settled by intraparty primary races.

In metro Atlanta, state Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta, held a big sizable lead over Liz Hausmann, a Republican Fulton County Commissioner from Johns Creek. Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, who was drawn into a Republican-leaning Senate district by the GOP majority, was ahead in a race for a state House seat.

Former Republican state Rep. Scott Hilton of Peachtree Corners led state Rep. Mary Robichaux, a Democrat from Roswell, one of at least two races where Republicans looked poised to retake North Atlanta seats, while Rep. Mike Cheokas, R-Americus, who has been in and out of the state House, looked to be on his way to another term.

In another state House race, Democrat Lisa Campbell, a consultant from Kennesaw, held a lead over Republican Robert Trim, a real estate agent, and former political consultant. Trim was sentenced to 60 days in jail in 2014 after he was found guilty of lying to authorities and filing a false police report that alleged a Cherokee County school superintendent tried to run over a school board member he advised, another woman and him, after a heated meeting.

Buford state Rep. David Clark, a Republican who has challenged the House leadership in recent years, won a state House seat. Clark was drawn into a district with Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, but beat her in the Republican primary earlier this year.

Jason Esteves, a Democrat who has served as chairman of the Atlanta school board, led Fred Glass, a Republican financial advisor from Atlanta, for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. Jordan ran this year for lieutenant governor.

Overall, the Republican leadership team in the Senate brushed off Democratic challengers in Tuesday’s election.

When the new General Assembly is seated in January, it will be headed by new leadership: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, the Senate president, didn’t run for re-election, and on Tuesday state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, appeared headed to victory to replace him.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, announced last week he wouldn’t seek re-election to the top job in the chamber, although he was re-elected to his House without opposition Tuesday. One of his chief lieutenants, House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, is a favorite to take over, although nothing is certain as others are vying for the post.