Republican Party seeks to reverse Georgia absentee deadline ruling

The RNC and the Georgia Republican Party filed a motion Monday urging the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a judge’s order that absentee ballots should be counted if they’re postmarked by Election Day and received at election offices within three days afterward.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross invalidated a state law requiring all absentee ballots to be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day.