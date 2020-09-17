Absentee ballots begin to be mailed to Georgia voters

Absentee ballots should begin arriving in voters' mailboxes next week. This initial mailing of ballots is coming from an Arizona-based vendor, Runbeck Election Services, and might take a few more days than local mail.

About 10,000 ballots were mailed Tuesday and 400,000 on Wednesday, with the rest scheduled to go out Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. Tuesday was the first day under Georgia law that absentee ballots could be sent to voters.

County election offices will take over the mailing of absentee ballots starting next week.

Absentee voting increased dramatically in the state’s primary, almost matching in-person voting. About 49% of voters cast absentee ballots in this year’s primary compared to 6% in the 2018 general election.

Request an absentee ballot

All registered voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, or by returning a paper application form available from the secretary of state’s website.

Once voters receive their absentee ballots, they can return them through the mail, at drop boxes set up in many counties, or at county election offices.