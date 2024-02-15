Republican behind Willis probe in Georgia Senate attends hearing

Among the attendees of the hearing is state Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican who sponsored legislation to create a special Senate committee with subpoena power to investigate District Attorney Fani Willis.

The committee has already had several meetings and plans to hire an attorney and researcher to probe claims that Willis misused public funds when she hired Nathan Wade to handle the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other codefendants.

Dolezal said the Senate has the authority to investigate how Willis uses public resources. Democrats called the effort “political theater” that is an attempt to punish Willis for seeking election interference charges.