BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Fulton DA Fani Willis takes stand in court hearing examining her relationship with prosecutor
Politics

Republican behind Willis probe in Georgia Senate attends hearing

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, proposes Senate Bill 465, which would create a special committee to investigate Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, during a legislative session, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. in Atlanta. Georgia's state Senate joined attempts to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, voting 30-19 to create a special committee that Republican senators say is needed to determine whether the Democratic district attorney misspent state tax money in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, proposes Senate Bill 465, which would create a special committee to investigate Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, during a legislative session, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. in Atlanta. Georgia's state Senate joined attempts to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, voting 30-19 to create a special committee that Republican senators say is needed to determine whether the Democratic district attorney misspent state tax money in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
52 minutes ago

Among the attendees of the hearing is state Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican who sponsored legislation to create a special Senate committee with subpoena power to investigate District Attorney Fani Willis.

The committee has already had several meetings and plans to hire an attorney and researcher to probe claims that Willis misused public funds when she hired Nathan Wade to handle the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other codefendants.

Dolezal said the Senate has the authority to investigate how Willis uses public resources. Democrats called the effort “political theater” that is an attempt to punish Willis for seeking election interference charges.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.