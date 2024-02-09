‘Whistleblowers’ seek to speak with Senate panel investigating Fulton DA

Cowsert said the investigation is not a “political witch hunt” or payback for Willis’ investigation into Trump. He said the Georgia Senate has not tried to “interfere or intervene” until recently when allegations against Willis and Wade made headlines.

“It was after The Atlanta Journal(-Constitution) and other Atlanta news outlets began reporting a lot of troubling allegations of prosecution for personal gain, misuse of federal funds, misuse of state funds, potential improprieties, improper relationships ... (that) the state Senate got interested,” Cowsert told reporters Friday after leading the inaugural meeting of the investigative panel.

The panel is made up of six Republicans and three Democrats.

Senate Democratic Leader Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain said: “I think a political witch hunt or show trial would damage Georgia as a state in both our political and legal system. Our duty as public servants is to strengthen, not weaken, that faith.”

Three Republicans with Georgia Senate ties were on a slate of Georgia electors put forward by the GOP that cast ballots for Trump in 2020, despite the fact that Democrat Joe Biden won the state.

State Sen. Shawn Still, a Norcross Republican, and former state Senate President Pro Tem David Shafer, who was chairman of the GOP in 2020, were indicted in their roles as electors. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was a senator at the time, also served as a Trump elector and was investigated but has not been indicted.

The establishment of the committee is the latest attempt by Senate Republicans to investigate or discipline Willis. During the summer, Republican senators created a panel that was tasked with investigating overcrowding, a backlog of cases and dangerous conditions at the Fulton County Jail — though they said the subcommittee had nothing to do with politics or Willis.

Willis’ opponents have accused the district attorney of focusing too much attention on the Trump investigation instead of moving criminal cases through initial hearings that could ease overcrowding in the jail.