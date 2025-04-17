Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses protesters as critics blast CDC cuts

Other constituents at the town hall criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs and cuts to federal agencies under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Bluestein and Murphy also hear firsthand accounts from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers affected by cuts to federal agencies.

“Nobody gets into public health for the money,” said Bree Danner a former public health adviser at the CDC. “It’s about the mission. And it feels like that career has been destroyed for me for no reason.”

