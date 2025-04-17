Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses protesters as critics blast CDC cuts

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discussed the eventful town hall held earlier this week by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Bluestein attended the Acworth event and witnessed police eject at least six people, including two who were shocked with a Taser. Three people removed by police face criminal charges.
Other constituents at the town hall criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs and cuts to federal agencies under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.
Bluestein and Murphy also hear firsthand accounts from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers affected by cuts to federal agencies.
“Nobody gets into public health for the money,” said Bree Danner a former public health adviser at the CDC. “It’s about the mission. And it feels like that career has been destroyed for me for no reason.”
