Rep. Drew Ferguson announces he will not seek re-election in 2024

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who has represented a congressional district that includes south Metro Atlanta suburbs since 2019, announced Thursday that his current term will be his last.

Ferguson, a Republican who lives in Pike County in the outskirts of The Rock, said in a statement that he decided to retire and spend more time in his West Georgia home with his wife and family.

“Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home,” Ferguson said. “Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business.”

