State election officials probe whether Ferguson voted illegally

Voter registration records indicate an incorrect city was listed for Ferguson’s address last spring, but that issue was corrected before last year’s elections.

Property records show that Ferguson sold his home in West Point, which is located in Troup County, in April, ahead of the May primary. Ferguson also updated his congressional website to say that he and his wife lived in The Rock, a community that is located a couple of counties over.

Yet the Republican congressman voted in person in Troup County as recently as Nov. 28, during in-person early voting before the Dec. 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate.

Ferguson’s office said he was “domiciled” in Troup County when he voted there but wouldn’t explain how that squares with a move to Pike County.

Ferguson didn’t update his voter registration to reflect his address in The Rock until late 2022. A spokesman for Ferguson wouldn’t answer questions about when the congressman moved and why he appeared to have voted in Troup County despite establishing residency elsewhere.

The secretary of state’s office investigates all complaints when they’re received, and it had no comment on an ongoing investigation, spokesman Mike Hassinger said.

After the investigation is completed, its findings will be presented to the State Election Board, which has the power to levy fines of up to $5,000 per violation of election laws. The board issued a public reprimand and a cease-and-desist order in September to a voter who lived in Baldwin County but voted in Hancock County.